Omani FM: Iranian-US Talks Go Swimmingly


2025-04-12 03:07:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Al-Busaidi said that the Iranian-US talks hosted on Saturday went well, noting their aim is to conclude a fair and binding agreement for all parties.
He added in a post on the platform X, that talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff are building up to reach a fair and binding agreement.
Al-Busaidi thanked both sides for their engagement, noting that the talks helped bring views closer towards promoting peace, security, and stability regionally and globally.
He added that they will continue to work together to support this endeavor and achieve its goals. (end)
