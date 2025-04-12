403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League: Israeli Occupation Seeks To Undermine International Justice System
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab League warned Saturday the Israeli occupation's sabotage and challenge of the justice system, with the help of some countries, risk undermine the rules-based international order" and will have dangerous repercussions.
This warning was made by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit during his meeting today with the International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan on the sidelines of the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.
Aboul-Gheit said that the discussion focused on the serious crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and its important role in prosecuting those responsible for these crimes.
The League Secretary-General expressed support for the ICC Prosecutor in the face of the great pressure he is facing, stressing that Khan is doing important work in defending the credibility of the international justice system, which has long been tarnished by accusations of duplicity and hypocrisy. (end)
mfm
This warning was made by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit during his meeting today with the International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan on the sidelines of the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.
Aboul-Gheit said that the discussion focused on the serious crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and its important role in prosecuting those responsible for these crimes.
The League Secretary-General expressed support for the ICC Prosecutor in the face of the great pressure he is facing, stressing that Khan is doing important work in defending the credibility of the international justice system, which has long been tarnished by accusations of duplicity and hypocrisy. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment