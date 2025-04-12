Türkiye's Antalya Airport Completes Expansion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the newly expanded Antalya airport on Saturday, announcing it can accommodate up to 82 million passengers annually.

The expansion project, completed through a 927 million euro (1.05 billion U.S. dollars) public-private partnership, was carried out without any cost to the state budget, Erdogan said.

He emphasized the airport's role in strengthening Türkiye's tourism sector. "This is not just an airport; it's a global front door for Türkiye, capable of greeting guests from every corner of the earth," he said.

In addition to the Antalya airport project, Erdogan announced that two more airports are under construction in central Yozgat and northeastern Bayburt-Gumushane, which will raise the number of active airports in the country from 58 to 60.