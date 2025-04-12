'Will Continue To Be PMK President', Anbumani Ramadoss Says Amid 'Power Struggle' Buzz

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 13 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, has plunged into an internal leadership crisis after its founder, S. Ramadoss, unilaterally declared himself as party President, replacing his son and incumbent President Anbumani Ramadoss with the post of Working (executive) President.

S. Ramadoss made the announcement during a press conference at his residence in Thailapuram, Villupuram, on Thursday, citing the need for strong leadership ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He also appointed senior party leader G.K. Mani as the PMK President.

Responding to the decision, Anbumani Ramadoss issued a statement on Saturday asserting his continued role as the President of PMK.

"My dear fellow party members, unexpected confusion has arisen regarding the position of President of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). To avoid any impact on the party's growth and the upcoming Mamallapuram Chithirai Full Moon Vanniyar Youth Festival Conference, I wish to clarify the situation," he said.

He added that the PMK was founded by S. Ramadoss on July 16, 1989, with the aim of achieving social justice and political empowerment for the common people.

"As per the party constitution, the President is elected by the General Council. On May 28, 2022, I was unanimously elected as party President with S. Ramadoss' blessings and the support of party members. This was also recognised by the Election Commission of India," Anbumani Ramadoss said.

Reiterating that he is the duly elected and legitimate party President, Anbumani Ramadoss said he will continue to function in the role and work towards fulfilling the party's objectives with the cooperation of its leaders and cadres.

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming Chithirai Full Moon Vanniyar Youth Festival Conference in Mamallapuram on May 11, Anbumani Ramadoss described it as a 12-year dream and a crucial milestone for the party.

"I am honoured that S. Ramadoss has entrusted me with the responsibility of making the event a grand success. As the conference committee chairman, I am overseeing all arrangements and urge all-level administrators to bring our members together for the event," he said.

Anbumani Ramadoss also emphasised that winning more seats in the 2026 state Assembly elections and forming a strong alliance under the guidance of S. Ramadoss are the key priorities.

"As party president, I will lead the PMK to realise S. Ramadoss' ambitions and bring glory to our movement," he affirmed.

The internal rift, however, traces back to the public fallout between father and son during a Special General Council meeting held in Puducherry on December 28, 2024.

Sources suggest that S. Ramadoss has been displeased with the PMK's growing closeness to the BJP and may be aiming to realign the party's focus toward its core mission -- uplifting the Vanniyar community -- and possibly engaging with Dravidian parties instead.

The timing of the leadership reshuffle also coincides with the impending end of Anbumani Ramadoss's Rajya Sabha term and the recent political visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu.