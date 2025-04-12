Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Nyon Documentary Festival, Argentinian Director Clarisa Navas Takes Top Prize


2025-04-12 02:07:35
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Argentinian director Clarisa Navas has won the international Grand Prix at the Visions du Réel documentary film festival in Nyon with The Prince of Nanawa. Baptiste Janon from Fribourg and Rémi Pons from Belgium won the national competition. This content was published on April 12, 2025 - 10:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Preise für“The Prince of Nanawa” und“Les Vies d'Andrès” Original Read more: Preise für“The Prince of Nanawa” und“Les Vies d'Andrès

The Prince of Nanawa follows the development of the protagonist Ángel, who lives on the border between Argentina and Paraguay, over the course of ten years.

The Vanishing Point by Iranian director Bani Khoshnoudi won the Burning Lights competition, as the organisers announced on Friday evening. The film breaks the family silence about a cousin who disappeared and was executed by the Iranian regime during the 1988 purges.

The winning film in the national competition, Les Vies d'Andrès, depicts the everyday lives of four long-distance lorry drivers in a spiral of performance and logistical constraints. The film interweaves their reality with a novel about a lorry driver from the last century. The Audience Award went to Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

