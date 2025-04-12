In Nyon Documentary Festival, Argentinian Director Clarisa Navas Takes Top Prize
The Prince of Nanawa follows the development of the protagonist Ángel, who lives on the border between Argentina and Paraguay, over the course of ten years.
The Vanishing Point by Iranian director Bani Khoshnoudi won the Burning Lights competition, as the organisers announced on Friday evening. The film breaks the family silence about a cousin who disappeared and was executed by the Iranian regime during the 1988 purges.
The winning film in the national competition, Les Vies d'Andrès, depicts the everyday lives of four long-distance lorry drivers in a spiral of performance and logistical constraints. The film interweaves their reality with a novel about a lorry driver from the last century. The Audience Award went to Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni.
