Jordan, Other Countries To Present Legal Arguments At ICJ On Israel's Obligations

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced that public hearings will be held on April 28 for an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations regarding UN activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the court announced the hearing will last five days, beginning on 28 April and ending on 2 May. The hearings will be held the request for an advisory opinion "on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory".

Jordan's statement will be made on Wednesday, April 30, based on the ICJ's pleadings schedule.

The ICJ said that 40 states and four international organisations have expressed their intention to participate in the oral proceedings before the court, including Palestine, the US and the UK alongside other states from Europe, South America, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

The UN, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and African Union, will also participate, ICJ said.

The advisory opinion was requested following the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution on 19 December 2024, which asked the court to outline Israel's obligations to the UN and third parties regarding the provision of services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resolution, which expressed the General Assembly's“grave concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” demanded that Israel comply without delay with all of its legal obligations under international law, including as set out by the ICJ and called on all parties to comply with their respective legal obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The General Assembly also expresses its appreciation for the work of UNRWA, recognises the vital role of the Agency in providing humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian people, notably Palestine refugees, and particularly in the Gaza Strip, and endorses the efforts of the agency to continue operations as far as possible in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, pursuant to resolution 77/123 of 12 December 2022.

In November, Israel ended its 1967 cooperation agreement with UNRWA, which provides lifesaving services to around 2.4 million Palestine refugees across the region, including to approximately 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza.