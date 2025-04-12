Holy Week In Panama:“A Spiritual Journey Through The Old Town That Attracts The World”

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) With 95% of Panamanians being of the Catholic Religion, Easter is a massive event in Panama. More than 226,000 people lived last year's Holy Week with devotion and enthusiasm, and the Old Town is once again preparing to be the scene of the celebration that commemorates the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. One of the most significant traditions celebrated in the Old Town is Holy Week, which attracts thousands of both local and international visitors. This celebration has deep religious and cultural roots in Panama. During this holiday, the Old Town is transformed into a center of liturgical and processional activities, where the streets are filled with devotion and religious fervor. On its ninth anniversary of the celebration of Holy Week, the Old Town reaffirms its role as a space of spiritual and cultural meeting, which continues to enrich the Panamanian identity.

The Transformation of Holy Week into the Old Town From Panama

In the heart of the Old Town, a tradition that began in 2016 has grown exponentially, transforming into an event that brings together thousands of faithful every year. Roberto Rollón, Big Brother of this celebration, remembers with nostalgia that first meeting that seemed like a distant dream.“At the beginning we were just 80 brothers, a small group but full of fervor,” recalls Rollón, who proudly highlights the evolution of his community.“Today, almost a decade later, we have grown to more than 3,000 members, and the faith we share has attracted visitors from all corners of the world.” The commemoration, which is celebrated with fervor and devotion, has found a perfect setting in the Old Town. The cobbled streets and colonial architecture become a canvas for the spirituality of those who participate, creating a magical atmosphere that transports attendees to another era.“Next year, we have big plans. We will become an International Holy Week, where people from all over the world will be able to witness our celebration,” adds Rollón, enthusiastic about the tourist potential that Panama presents as a religious tourism destination. With each edition, the celebration has been gaining in notoriety, attracting not only locals, but also tourists who seek to connect with Panamanian culture and spirituality.

The Connection with the Virgin Mary

Among the most emblematic acts of the festival is the Friday of Sorrows procession, an event that marks the beginning of Holy Week and that brings together hundreds of faithful in an atmosphere of deep reflection and devotion. This year, more than 250 women dressed in black, as a sign of mourning, joined in a moving manifestation of faith, remembering the suffering of the Virgin Mary for the crucifixion of her son Jesus Christ. Mireya Pérez, one of the brothers who has participated in this tradition during the last two years, shared her experience:“I have two years participating as Lady of the Dolorosa, I have been able to penetrate more with the feeling of the virgin, feel how she welcomes us with her mantle; I feel that I am accompanying her with Jesus and I feel that I can help her cope with that burden of pain for the death of her son.” His testimony reflects the deep emotional bond that many of the participants feel during this ceremony, turning the procession into a moment of spiritual and community connection.

Chargers Of Faith

Abraham Pitti shows his commitment by participating as one of the Chargers who are in charge of carrying the andas of the Brotherhood during the 7 days of Holy Week.“When I came to mass on Sundays, I listened to the announcements at the end of the Eucharist and I thought that the best way to participate in the acts for me was to live part of the passion that our Lord Jesus Christ lived, carrying these walks is a physical challenge; an experience that brings me closer to living what he felt.” The Charger participates voluntarily and is invited during the masses, to load the anda must participate in a previous practice in which he learns to load the structures, master the rhythmic movement, the correct location and the order to achieve carrying the andas that weigh more than 1000 pounds and are lifted by an average of 125 people.

Music is the Heart of the Celebrations in the Old Town

Music is also an essential part of the acts, it gives life to the celebrations and through the melodies, that connection is achieved with people who meet in the Old Town because they enjoy the musical repertoires, which allows that interpenetration between the cultural and religious side to attract many visitors who in one way or another feel identified with the commemoration. Dagoberto García, of the Choir of the Church of La Merced, assures that:“We make the music that accompanies the processions of Holy Week, the one that sings now twice, and we want to give that cultural sense to the churches of the Old Town, we do concerts where many tourists go”

Panama Seeks to have An International Holy Week

In the heart of the Old Town, where history and spirituality are intertwined, Fray Javier, Parish Priest of the Church of Mercy, extends a warm invitation to the community.“We want everyone to join us in the celebration of Holy Week, a time in which faith manifests itself in every corner of our streets,” he says with fervor. These sacred days represent a unique opportunity to live collective devotion and experience the essence of tradition in an emblematic place that resonates with the history of past generations. In an effort to promote religious tourism in Panama, Gloria De León, General Administrator of the ATP; highlighted the importance of the institution providing its support to the festival:“The Panama Tourism Authority will support this effort with a view to 2026, when we aspire to officially launch International Holy Week.”“We are committed to strengthening religious tourism as part of our identity and as an opportunity for development for our communities.”

Religious Tourism Through Holy Week

The ATP has produced a documentary entitled“Confraternity of the Christ of the Good Death”, which explores the rich history and religious traditions of this veneokrated brotherhood. This documentary offers a deep look at the practices and devotion of the members who participate in the Holy Week celebrations in Panama. The broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. by Telemetro, where viewers can enjoy moving images and testimonies that reflect the faith and culture of the Panamanian people. The growth of religious tourism in Panama, especially during Holy Week, not only reflects the deep devotion of the community, but also underlines the country's potential as an attractive destination for visitors from all over the world. The celebration in the Old Town, which has become a massive and significant event in the last decade, becomes a meeting point between faith, culture and historical heritage. By 2025, more than 250,000 tourists and nationals are expected to arrive for the celebration.