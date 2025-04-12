Railway Integration Advances Between Panama And Costa Rica Regarding A Bi-National Train -
The initiative aims to promote the transport of cargo and passengers, in addition to promoting tourism, logistical and economic development in the region. Likewise, Hans Ardón, representative of the Faster Group, presented a preliminary proposal for the extension of the railway to Costa Rica, identifying three possible interconnection routes: Paso Canoas Abajo, La Cuesta and the community of Laurel. Subsequently, technical visits were carried out at these points to evaluate their feasibility. The meeting took place at the Castro Carazo University of Paso Canoas and was attended by various Panamanian and Costa Rican authorities, the ambassador of Panama to Costa Rica, Pacific Escalona; the mayor of Barú, Jeison Hay; as well as representatives of the AECOM consortium, the Maritime Authority of Panama (AMP) and JUDESUR.
