Railway Integration Advances Between Panama And Costa Rica Regarding A Bi-National Train

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Authorities from Panama and Costa Rica met in Paso Canoas as part of the strategy to develop the future railway integration between both countries, through the construction of the Panama-David-Frontera Train, which seeks to extend to Costa Rican territory. As part of a working tour in Chiriquí, the general secretary of the Panama Railway, Henry Faarup, led a strategic meeting with the Costa Rican Railway Institute (INCOFER) represented by its executive director Álvaro Bermúdez to strengthen cooperation in this binational project. During the meeting, Roberto Lay presented the preliminary Master Plan of the Panama-David-Frontera Train, which includes a route of approximately 450 kilometers, connecting Panama City with the Costa Rican border.

The initiative aims to promote the transport of cargo and passengers, in addition to promoting tourism, logistical and economic development in the region. Likewise, Hans Ardón, representative of the Faster Group, presented a preliminary proposal for the extension of the railway to Costa Rica, identifying three possible interconnection routes: Paso Canoas Abajo, La Cuesta and the community of Laurel. Subsequently, technical visits were carried out at these points to evaluate their feasibility. The meeting took place at the Castro Carazo University of Paso Canoas and was attended by various Panamanian and Costa Rican authorities, the ambassador of Panama to Costa Rica, Pacific Escalona; the mayor of Barú, Jeison Hay; as well as representatives of the AECOM consortium, the Maritime Authority of Panama (AMP) and JUDESUR.