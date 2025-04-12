Govt To Revamp Incentive Schemes For Msmes, Focus On Women-Led Enterprises

MENAFN - KNN India)Admitting that existing incentive schemes for local industries have not generated the desired interest, the Directorate of Industries, Trade and Commerce announced it is in the process of revamping its umbrella scheme.

The goal is to make it more attractive, especially for women-driven enterprises and self-help groups (SHGs).

At a buyer-seller meet organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) under the RAMP scheme, Industries Secretary Suneel Anchipaka said the state government is working with industry associations to understand gaps and revise the scheme accordingly.

“There are some pitfalls in the umbrella schemes, and we are actively working to modify and amend them. We want to focus on women and bring SHGs under this scheme. We will notify the new incentives soon,” Anchipaka stated.

He added that efforts are also being made to align local schemes with central government initiatives to enhance support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The buyer-seller meet aimed to provide market linkages and help MSMEs tap into the global ecosystem.

“We want MSMEs in Goa to manufacture products that meet global standards and collaborate with international companies,” Anchipaka said, encouraging local players to expand their reach.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho recently held discussions with key stakeholders, including NABARD and Assocham Goa Council, to understand the reasons behind the low uptake of current schemes.

The meeting also emphasised promoting women's entrepreneurship and sustainable development initiatives.

The revised schemes are expected to bridge existing gaps and provide meaningful support to MSMEs, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable industrial growth in the state.

(KNN Bureau)