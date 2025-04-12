International Buyer-Seller Conclave With APEDA To Promote Arunachal's GI Products

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organised an International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang.

The event aimed to promote agricultural and processed food exports from Arunachal Pradesh and the broader North-Eastern Region of India.

During his keynote address, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu pledged to develop the agricultural and allied sectors, enhance farmers' livelihoods, and empower Self-Help Groups while encouraging women-led development initiatives.

He outlined his vision to increase exports of GI-tagged products such as Khaw Tai Rice (also known as Khamti Rice), Mandarin Orange, Kiwi, Apple, Persimmon, and Yak Cheese (Churpi) to South East Asian and ASEAN countries.

The Chief Minister urged domestic and international buyers to invest in the state's untapped potential.

Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture, Arunachal Pradesh, emphasised the importance of generating awareness and building capacity among the state's farmers to ensure fair prices for their agricultural products in both domestic and international markets.

He commended regional farmers for their unwavering commitment to producing high-quality crops including Kiwi, Mandarin Oranges, Apples, walnuts, and value-added products such as wines.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev encouraged the identification of Farmer Producer Organisations and Companies from Arunachal Pradesh for participation in key national and international trade fairs to facilitate market access, promotion, and outreach.

He assured attendees that APEDA and the Arunachal Pradesh government are committed to working closely together to identify and develop focused agricultural products from the state for export to international markets.

This collaboration will include infrastructure development, training programs, capacity building for farmers and producer organisations, and international promotion of agricultural produce and value-added products from the region.

The International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet facilitated direct interactions between 11 international buyers from three countries-the UAE, Nepal, and Bhutan-and 17 Indian exporters from seven states and Union Territories including Assam, Maharashtra, Delhi, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

The event also provided a platform for exporters to interact with over 50 Farmer Producer Organisations and 200 farmers from Arunachal Pradesh, enabling discussions about agricultural produce quality, availability, and production quantities.

APEDA facilitated meaningful trade discussions among policymakers, buyers, exporters, exhibitors, industry leaders, and experts from key sectors including organic produce, millets, honey, fresh fruits and vegetables, processed food, spices, and tea.

These discussions aimed to unlock the potential of Arunachal Pradesh's agribusiness and processed food export sectors.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a "Viksit North East" (Developed North East), with various ministries including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region working in close coordination with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and APEDA to achieve this goal.

(KNN Bureau)