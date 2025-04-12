Interbank EGP Transactions Via RTGS Near EGP 69Trn In Q1 2025: CBE

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that the total value of interbank payments in local currency processed through the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system reached EGP 68.991trn during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, across approximately 637,276 transactions.

According to the CBE's latest report, January accounted for 211,170 transactions valued at EGP 23.139trn, followed by 209,099 transactions worth EGP 20.443trn in February, and 217,007 transactions totaling EGP 25.408trn in March.

The RTGS system plays a critical role in Egypt's financial infrastructure by handling high-value, high-priority domestic payment orders. Its systemic importance stems from the volume and strategic nature of the transactions it processes-any disruption could pose risks to the broader economy. Strengthening the system's resilience is essential to improving the efficiency of liquidity circulation throughout the financial sector.

In parallel, the CBE reported the clearance of 2.484 million cheque transactions through its clearinghouse in Q1 2025, with a combined value of EGP 1.038trn. These included EGP 345.276bn in January, EGP 335.750bn in February, and EGP 357.488bn in March.

The CBE further noted that 10.270 million cheques were cleared in 2024, with a total value of EGP 3.580trn.

The central bank manages and operates the cheque clearing system in three currencies: the Egyptian pound, US dollar, and euro. It oversees the clearing process, resolves related discrepancies, and determines net settlement positions in each currency before executing final settlements via the RTGS system. On average, approximately 50,000 cheques are processed daily.