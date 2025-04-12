United Bank Launches Comprehensive Digital Services For Business Owners, Investors

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) United Bank has launched an integrated suite of digital banking services and advanced financial solutions, designed to meet the growing and evolving needs of business owners and investors in today's fast-paced economic environment.

Among the key offerings are a wide range of digital solutions for government-related payments. These include tax payments of all types, social insurance contributions, customs duties, unified window services, payments for government-supplied goods and services, citizen-centric payments, and port-related financial transactions.

In addition, the bank's electronic banking platform allows clients to execute a full range of financial operations with ease and security. These include local and international fund transfers, real-time SWIFT payments, account statement requests, transaction history viewing, statement downloads, documentary credit applications, and requests for letters of guarantee.

Ashraf El-Kady, CEO of United Bank, emphasized that digital transformation is no longer optional in light of the accelerating pace of technological change. He noted that the transition to digital finance is now a core driver of the sustainable growth of Egypt's electronic payments infrastructure-and a key enabler of a vibrant, investor-friendly economy.

“This shift is fundamental to our strategy and is fully aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030,” El-Kady said.“The aim is to empower clients with round-the-clock access to essential financial services, particularly those related to tax and customs obligations, all while enhancing convenience and transparency.”

He cited a report by the Ministry of Finance, issued in June 2024, which highlighted strong momentum in digital payment adoption. The report revealed that electronic payments and collections reached a total value of EGP 2.5trn over 11 months. Of this, electronic tax payments accounted for EGP 613bn, a 16% year-on-year increase, while electronic customs payments surged by 38% to reach EGP 284bn.

El-Kady praised the coordinated efforts between the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Ministry of Finance to ensure continuous access to government e-services. These platforms now operate 24/7, enabling clients to fulfil their financial obligations at any time, without the delays or burdens associated with traditional paperwork.

He stressed that these digital advances not only enhance operational efficiency but also reduce processing time and error rates, making Egypt more competitive on the global investment map.

“By eliminating bottlenecks and offering seamless digital channels, we are not just simplifying banking-we are helping drive Egypt's transformation into a smart, tech-enabled economy,” El-Kady concluded.