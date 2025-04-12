Health Ministry Launches Report On Hemophilia Patients In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Royal Medical Services, Saturday launched the national report on hemophilia patients in Jordan.During a ceremony at the Jordan Health Forum, Health Minister Firas Hawari stressed the ministry's commitment to enhancing cooperation with partners to improve healthcare for hemophilia patients."Hemophilia is not just a genetic medical condition, but a challenge for patients, their families, and even the health system, and is an economic and administrative challenge that requires the precise tools to address it efficiently", he said.Hawari stressed the importance of accurate and up-to-date data for health policy-making and planning in order to allocate more equitable and efficient resources, reduce spending, and predict future financial costs.The presence of a national digital registry also enhances cooperation with international organizations and donors, he added.According to figures, the annual cost of hemophilia treatment in Jordan is between JD20,000 and JD50,000, which is spent on treating the patient upon admission to hospital, depending on the condition, weight, complications, tests, and medications, the minister said. He added that about 200 hemophilia patients are currently receiving medication in Jordan.The report is the fruit of a strategic partnership based on data from the national "Hakeem" program, implemented by the Ministry of Health and the Royal Medical Services, he pointed out.For his part, Royal Medical Services Deputy Director Sahel Hamouri voiced the royal services' commitment to securing a better quality of life for hemophilia patients and introducing best practices and modern medication technologies.Carole Hassoun, General Manager of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Levant, said the company provided strategic resources and expertise to enable the Health Ministry and Royal Medical Services to leverage their available digital data.Technology and data analysis, she stressed, are essential in developing the healthcare system, improving the quality of medical services, and providing better treatments and quality of life for patients. She said this collaboration is part of Roche's efforts to be a trusted partner for healthcare providers, as it continues to unveil unprecedented developments in the current healthcare system.