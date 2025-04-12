Jordanian Field Hospitals Organize Blood Donation Campaigns In Nablus, Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) – Medical personnel from the Jordanian field hospitals (Nablus 6) and (Gaza 81) organized blood donation campaigns on Saturday, in collaboration with local health authorities in the city of Nablus and the northern Gaza Strip. The initiative aimed to meet the urgent needs of hospitals for various blood units as part of Jordan's ongoing medical and humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.The campaign in the Nablus 6 was conducted in cooperation with An-Najah National University Hospital. The hospital commander stated that the initiative reflects the hospital's commitment to strengthening cooperation with local health institutions, contributing to the health and treatment of citizens.Medical staff at An-Najah Hospital expressed their appreciation for the humanitarian gesture, highlighting its importance amid severe shortages in blood supplies and the challenging conditions facing the city.Meanwhile, the Gaza 81 field hospital organized its campaign in coordination with the Ministry of Health's blood bank. The hospital commander emphasized that the initiative continues Jordan's unwavering support for the people of Gaza, affirming that blood donations are vital for meeting medical treatment needs and strengthening resilience during difficult times.Representatives of the Ministry of Health in Gaza expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Jordanian leadership and the hospital staff for this generous and vital support to the health sector.