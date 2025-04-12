Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Indonesian Minister Of Defense

2025-04-12 02:00:54
Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani met with Minister of Defense of Indonesia HE Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and his accompanying delegation, during their visit to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a lineup of senior officials and officers from the both sides.

