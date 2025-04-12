Ghazni's Remote Districts Lack Access To Health Services

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of remote districts of southern Ghazni province are facing significant challenges in accessing healthcare, particularly maternity and obstetrics services.

Many areas lack healthcare centers and those that exist are often without essential services, leading to preventable deaths.

One such district is Nawa, located 170 kilometres from Ghazni City, the provincial capital, near the Durand Line.

Abdul Khaliq, a tribal elder, told Pajhwok Afghan News the district lacked maternity care and patients often lost their lives due to poor road conditions and the absence of female doctors.

“Most expectant mothers face serious complications during childbirth due to lack of clinics and midwives. More often than not, this leads to deaths of mothers and babies in some cases,” he said.

Ajristan, another remote district located 180 kilometres from Ghazni City, is also faced with a shortage of female staff at the health centre.

Nawab Khan, a local resident, shared the story of a woman who died after experiencing complications during childbirth. She had been transferred to Ghazni City with great difficulty.

Residents called on national and international organisations to prioritise the availability of maternity and obstetrics services in their areas.

Director of Public Health Dr. Mohammad Zeerak acknowledged the issue and assured that steps would be taken to address it.

He explained 22 healthcare centres had been established or upgraded under the General Hospital programme, with construction work on the projects set to begin soon.

The most affected districts, including Nawa, Jaghori, Giro, Nawar and Rashidan, will be prioritised for improvements.

However, the problems are not limited to just five districts. Residents across many areas of Ghazni are facing similar challenges and are seeking urgent solutions.

sa