Over 100 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents In India, Nepal

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Torrential unseasonal rains have left more than 100 people dead in different parts of India and Nepal, reports Reuters.

Although the monsoon usually begins in June, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heatwave conditions in the west and thunderstorms in the eastern and central region.

Rain-related incidents claimed 82 lives in the eastern state of Bihar over the last two days, the disaster management department said.

According to the report, 18 people died due to lightning and storm-related incidents in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, lightning strikes and heavy rain killed at least eight individuals in neighbouring Nepal,, the National Disaster Authority said.

More rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are expected over central and eastern India until Monday.

India is likely to experience a much hotter April, with above normal temperatures across most of the country.

PAN Monitor/mud