Key Volleyball Tournament Concludes In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A two-week long volleyball tournament, featuring 38 top teams, has concluded in Pul-i-Alam, the capital of central Logar province, with the Logar Champions team winning the title.

Sports and Physical Training Director Eng. Muzamil Naemzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the tournament had been organised in collaboration with the Volleyball Federation.

“These competitions were aimed at promoting volleyball, encouraging the exchange of experiences among athletes, and strengthening relationships between players,” he said.

Naemzai added that Logar Champions and Tangi Stars teams found their way to the final, where the Logar Champions defeated their rivals by 3-1 to claim the championship title.

He assured that efforts were ongoing to further develop volleyball in the province and to find appropriate solutions to the challenges faced by athletes.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim, one of the players, expressed his satisfaction that such a tournament had been held at the provincial level. However, he urged the Volleyball Federation to organise similar events at the national level.

Earlier, a volleyball tournament titled“Eid Cup”, featuring 30 teams, had been organised in the province.

kk/ma