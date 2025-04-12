New Township Being Built For Returnees In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on a new township for returning Afghan refugees from Pakistan in Behsud district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official announced on Saturday.

Refugee and Repatriation Director Baz Mohammad Abdul Rahman told Pajhwok Afghan News the foundation stone of the township was laid by Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, alongside Nangarhar governor Mullah Mohammad Naeem Akhund and several other officials.

He said the township was being built on 1,500 acres of land in Qasimabad area of the district.

According to him, all essential living facilities have been planned in the township. Initially, only basic facilities will be provided for returnees, with additional services to be introduced in due course.

He explained that up to 4,000 families would be provided with shelter, with priority given to those from Nangarhar who are currently without housing.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has started forcibly deporting Afghan refugees, with hundreds of families returning daily via the Torkham crossing.

Officials say these families are being offered initial humanitarian assistance and arrangements are in place for their transportation to their respective hometowns

