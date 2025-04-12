Party High Command Will Decide Next Manipur CM: BJP Legislator Robindro Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 12 (IANS) BJP leader and senior party MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh on Saturday said that the Central High Command, in consultation with the state party legislators, would select the Chief Minister in keeping with the party tradition.

Singh, who was elected to the state assembly from Thanga Assembly Constituency in Bishnupur district, said that the BJP's state legislators would support whomever the party's High Command chooses for the Chief Ministerial position.

"In the BJP, the selection of the Chief Minister is not solely decided by the MLAs but also involves the Central High Command, in keeping with party tradition,” the 53-year-old MLA told the media.

When asked whether he had claimed that former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh would return to the position, he clarified that he had made no such statement.

“The decision regarding the return of the Chief Minister is not mine to make. It appears the media misquoted me,” he said.

Responding to questions about internal differences within BJP MLAs, possibly leading to the delay in forming a new government, Robindro Singh stated that individual MLAs may have personal opinions, however the party's core ideology remains unified.

“The selection of the next leader is entirely under the purview of the party's Central High Command. There is no division among BJP legislators and even no inability to choose a legislature party leader. We are all united. We would not allow division of Manipur and all would unitedly try our best to maintain the territorial integrity of the state,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Central leadership would appoint a new leader after due deliberation, leading to the establishment of a popular and stable government in the state.

Robindro Singh has welcomed the Home Ministry's initiative to bring Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to the negotiation table, calling it a commendable move towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

Robindro Singh expressed hope that following the dialogue between the CSOs of both communities, the Central government would soon facilitate talks between Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs as well.

“In light of the unfortunate events between the two communities, I believe that talks among the MLAs would significantly contribute to restoring peace in the region,” he said, adding that there has been a lot of improvement in law and order,” he said.

Robindro Singh asserted:“We have strong faith that the Centre will constitute a new government at the earliest.”