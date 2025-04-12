'Ganga Jal' Sprinkling Row: Rajasthan Lop Jully Emphasises On Tolerance, Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, on Saturday was warmly welcomed by people from various communities at his office in Moti Dungri, Alwar, during his visit following the recent 'Ganga Jal' sprinkling controversy.

Addressing the gathering, Jully reaffirmed his commitment to the path of religious harmony and unity as shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

He stated that tolerance is a key part of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, but warned that some elements are attempting to disrupt it by inciting religious sentiments and fostering political polarisation.

Amid chants of Jai Siyaram and Jai Bajrangbali, Jully stressed the importance of maintaining an equal and respectful attitude toward all religions. He said that love and respect for every faith is not merely an ideal but the essence of Indian civilization, and every religion ultimately teaches peace, unity, and brotherhood.

Jully further emphasised that the core objective of all religions is to uphold humanity and foster compassion among people.

As a gesture of communal harmony, members from diverse communities came together to present him with an image bearing the message Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian – Hum Sab Hain Bhai Bhai (We are all brothers).

A row erupted on Monday after BJP leader and former MLA Gyandev Ahuja sprinkled Gangajal in a temple to“purify” it following a visit by Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, a Dalit member.

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, Jully had gone for the consecration ceremony of a Ram temple in Alwar's Apna Ghar Shalimar. Ahuja expressed his“strong objection” to Jully's visit, saying that Jully is“anti-Hindutva” and“anti-Sanatan”.

Ahuja, a former MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh, went to the temple on Monday and sprinkled Gangajal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, suspended him from party and issued him a show cause notice.

Ahuja has sent his reply to party leaders.