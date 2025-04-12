Ethnic Communities In Mizoram Lived Together In Peace & Mutual Respect For Decades: CM Lalduhoma

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, April 12 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Saturday that various ethnic communities in the state have lived together in peace and mutual respect for many decades.

Highlighting Mizoram's diverse ethnic composition, the Chief Minister remarked that various communities in the state have lived together in peace and mutual respect and this spirit of unity and understanding, he noted, is the cornerstone of the state's identity as one of the most peaceful and progressive states in India.

Lalduhoma was addressing the fourth Boisu festival, the traditional New Year festival of the Reang tribal community, in Aizawl.

The event was organised by the Bru Student Association (BSA).

The Chief Minister announced that the Mizoram government is ready to fulfill the long-cherished aspiration of Reang students by constructing a Bru House-cum-Hostel at Tanhril in Aizawl, the financial provision for which has already been made.

The Reang tribals were also called 'Bru'.

Lalduhoma also emphasised that every citizen in India must have the freedom to uphold and celebrate their unique identity, customs, and way of life.

Imposing a singular worldview or disregarding others' rights to cultural expression is not only unjust but also detrimental to the fabric of society, the Chief Minister said.

Whether from a large or small community, every individual must be able to coexist with dignity and mutual respect, he added.

Arrogance born of dominance, and resentment from minorities both hinder social harmony, the Chief Minister said.

Strongly condemning all forms of discrimination, religious intolerance, and coercion, Lalduhoma affirmed that Mizoram's strength lies in its foundation of peace and liberty as well as principles that must be safeguarded at all costs.

Addressing the issue of drug abuse, he called upon all citizens to work together towards a drug-free Mizoram.

He stressed the need to strengthen both legal and traditional measures in combating drug trafficking.

In particular, Lalduhoma highlighted the potential of community-based social sanctions, deeply rooted in Mizo tradition, as powerful tools in the fight against drugs, often more effective than formal legislation.

He encouraged everyone to continue doing what is right, to appreciate the efforts of others, and to remain committed to the preservation of the environment and the land.

Lalromawia Apeto, BSA President, along with other Reang community leaders, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving the construction of the Bru house-cum-hostel.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances presented by the BSA Shillong Cultural Troupe, BSA Aizawl Branch, and the Bodo Students Union of Mizoram University.

Boisu Kut, celebrated as the New Year festival of the Reang community, marks a significant cultural occasion.

This year's celebration reflected the spirit of unity and diversity, with participation from more than 1,000 Reang tribal students currently studying and working in Aizawl.