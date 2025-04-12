Idols Found Vandalised At Shiva Temple In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) In yet another disturbing incident, idols inside a Shiva temple located in the Lal Kothi area of Jaipur were found vandalised, triggering tension and outrage among local residents on Saturday.

The temple, situated near Sabzi Mandi on Sahakar Marg, became the centre of unrest after devotees discovered broken idols and informed the police.

According to preliminary investigation, an unidentified individual allegedly entered the temple premises during Friday night and damaged three to four idols of the Shiva family, including the idol of Nandi.

Though the Nandi idol remains at the site, it too has been found broken.

Eyewitnesses reported that the temple was intact till late Friday night, and the damage was discovered only during early Saturday morning prayers.

As the news spread, anger flared among locals.

Devotees and shopkeepers gathered at the temple to protest, demanding swift police action.

In a mark of protest, nearby shops were shut down, and the temple premises saw an influx of people expressing their outrage and calling for the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Malviya Nagar Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Aditya Punia, confirmed that the act was carried out by an unknown person under the cover of darkness.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the suspect. Action will be taken swiftly. Security at the temple has been increased, and we urge people to maintain peace," he said.

This is the second such incident in Jaipur within a month.

Earlier, idols were similarly vandalised at the Tejaji Temple in the Sanganer area.

The repeated targeting of religious places has sparked concerns over law and order and raised questions about administrative vigilance.

Local residents and community leaders condemned the incidents, warning that such attacks on places of worship would not be tolerated.

They have urged authorities to act decisively and ensure the safety of religious sites across the city.