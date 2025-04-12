403
Indirect Talks Begin Between Iran, U.S. in Oman
(MENAFN) Indirect negotiations involving Iran and the United States, facilitated by Oman’s foreign minister, have started in Muscat, as announced by Iran’s Foreign Ministry representative.
Through a message shared on X, Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the “indirect talks” are in progress between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, in Oman’s capital.
He mentioned that Badr Albusaidi, Oman’s foreign minister, is acting as the go-between for these negotiations.
Baghaei explained that both the Iranian and American delegations are situated in different rooms, with the Omani official relaying messages and perspectives from each side.
Araghchi, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, reached Muscat on Saturday morning to take part in these proxy discussions with the U.S. team led by Witkoff.
The dialogue is focused on Iran’s atomic energy agenda and occurs during a period of escalated strain between Tehran and Washington, particularly after Donald Trump secured another term as U.S. president.
The previous month, Trump sent a letter urging Iran to enter negotiations regarding its nuclear plans. While Iran refused direct engagement, it agreed to communicate indirectly through Oman’s involvement.
Following this, Trump warned of military strikes and additional economic sanctions if no deal was made, triggering strong pushback from the Iranian leadership.
