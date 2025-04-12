Saint Albans Barracks / Felony Possession/Sale Of Stolen Property

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2002360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME 4/6/2025 approx 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bay Rd - Alburgh, VT

VIOLATIONS: Felony Possession/Sale of Stolen Property

ACCUSED #1: David Richardson

AGE: 64

Location of Residence: Alburgh, VT

ACCUSED #2: Chaz Gagnon

AGE: 40

Location of Residence: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 6, 2025 at approximately 1900 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were advised of a recovered property case in Alburgh, VT. It was determined that after a fire occurred at a residence in Alburgh, a large amount of ammunition was stolen from the site. A witness contacted the State Police after David Richardson (age 64) and Chaz Gagnon (age 40) showed up at his residence to sell the stolen ammo. Both Richardson and Gagnon were cited for felony possession/sale of stolen property, and ordered to appear in Grand Isle Court on May 22, 2025 to answer to that charge.

(Citations issued)

No

YES

: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle (North Hero)

05/22/2025 @ 0900 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

