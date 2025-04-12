I 91 S MM 22.6 PUTNEY
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I91 southbound in the area of mm 22.6 in Putney is now fully reopened.
