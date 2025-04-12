I 91 S MM 22.6 PUTNEY

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-12 11:45:39
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 southbound is down to one lane in the area of mm 22.6 in Putney due to a vehicle slide off.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.




