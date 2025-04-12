Kevin De Bruyne Aiming To Secure Champions League Qualification Before City Departure

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, April 12 (IANS) Kevin De Bruyne wants to leave Manchester City, having helped the side secure a Champions League spot for next season. The City skipper was at his talismanic best in Saturday's crucial 5-2 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, both scoring and setting up an assist for Mateo Kovacic.

It was De Bruyne's first match at the Etihad since his announcement that he was departing the club in the summer and he was once again a massive influence in the game.

“I want to go away with a Champions League place for this team because they deserve it. We've been in the Champions League for nine, ten years that I've been here, so I hope we can do that for the team next year, and I'll just try to play good football like I've always done,” said De Bruyne after the game.

After City had gone 2-0 down, through strikes from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards, the skipper stepped up and dispatched a free-kick to get the hosts back into the match, before heading the ball in Omar Marmoush's direction, who equalised before half-time. He then assisted Kovacic, who swept home to put City into the lead, shortly into the second half.

After Saturday's exploits, De Bruyne has now been involved in 14 goals against the Eagles (5 goals, 9 assists).

Head coach Pep Guardiola revealed De Bruyne is now playing pain free after going through a lean period with injuries and is now back to his usual best self.

[It was] the Kevin we have known for many years. I know he's struggled the last year and a half. He's free without pain and completely different. The way we played helped him a lot with incredible runners, the young lads, the full-backs,” said Pep