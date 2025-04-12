Centre And Bihar Working Together For A Developed India: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 12 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that building a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) is the firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To achieve this vision, both NDA governments -- at the Centre and in Bihar -- are working together towards building a“Viksit Bihar” (Developed Bihar).

He stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, Bihar has received and continues to receive numerous development projects and welfare initiatives. Simultaneously, various public welfare schemes are being implemented under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said: "April 24 marks Panchayati Raj Day. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again visit Bihar to present several new development projects to the people. Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh, who heads the Panchayati Raj Ministry, will also be part of the event. A national-level conference of elected Panchayati Raj representatives will be held, connecting participants from across the country.”

He added that the conference will not only see participation from Panchayati Raj representatives from all states, but it will also include the inauguration and foundation laying of various schemes. People in rural Bihar will also benefit from several rural development initiatives.

Highlighting achievements, the Union Minister noted that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 7.90 lakh houses were provided to people in Bihar last year.

"This year, another 5.30 lakh houses will be given. Moreover, those who have already received homes will take part in a 'Griha Pravesh' (housewarming) ceremony,” he said.

Union Minister Chouhan also reviewed the work of the Rural Development Ministry during his visit to Patna. He praised the Bihar government for the effective implementation of rural schemes under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

He congratulated the state for this and shared that over 3 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' in Bihar, with a goal of reaching 20 lakh by the end of this year. Earlier in the day, the minister participated in a review meeting regarding PM Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar.