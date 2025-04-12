403
UK Aims for Stronger US Trade Ties Amid Surging Economic Growth
(MENAFN) On Friday, the British administration reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing global commerce connections, especially with the United States, following newly released economic data that indicated a more robust-than-anticipated rebound.
Rachel Reeves, the UK’s Treasury head, underscored the importance of securing a beneficial trade agreement with the United States after Leader Donald Trump independently enforced a 10 percent levy on British exports.
While addressing the media after February’s GDP statistics were revealed, Reeves underlined the administration’s continued efforts to stimulate sustainable nationwide economic expansion.
"It is welcome news that the economy grew strongly in February and, of course, the numbers as well for January were revised up,” she stated. “But we do know that we need to go further and faster on delivering growth that is felt by families up and down the country.”
She reiterated that the Labour-led administration, under Premier Keir Starmer, is "resolved to do everything we can" to enhance international trade arrangements, with a strong emphasis on the US.
"But, at the same time, we also want to improve trading relations with other countries around the world. It’s why I hosted the Indian finance minister in London this week as part of our economic and financial dialogue, and to try and secure a free trade and investment treaty with India," she added.
