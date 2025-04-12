Notice of Special City Commission Meeting

Next date: Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Pursuant to Section 2-33(l) of the Code of the City of Miami, Florida, as amended, a special meeting of the Miami City Commission will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133. The purpose of the special meeting will be to consider and take any and all actions related to filling the vacancy in the District 4 City Commission seat by appointment or, if necessary, by special election in accordance with section 12 of the Charter of the City of Miami, Florida, as amended. No business shall be conducted, or a vote taken at a special City Commission meeting on business other than the subject(s) for which the special meeting is called unless the City Commission by a majority vote deems such resolution or ordinance to be of an emergency nature and such resolution or ordinance has been reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget for any fiscal impact.



All persons interested in being considered for a potential appointment to the vacant District 4 seat must attend the special meeting and bring a valid government-issued photo ID and voter registration card.



In accordance with City Charter Section 4(c), applicants for“...the city commission shall have continuously resided within the district boundaries in effect at the time of qualifying for a minimum of one (1) year immediately preceding the date of qualifying and be electors in that district, and shall maintain residence in that district for the duration of their term of office.”



If the City Commission decides to make an appointment to the District 4 vacant seat at the April 17, 2025 Special City Commission Meeting, prospective appointees interested in being considered for the appointment will need to complete the following forms during the special meeting:



Vacancy Affidavit of Appointment; and

State of Florida Candidate Oath; and Form 1 2024 Statement of Financial Interests.

If an appointment is made to fill the vacant District 4 seat, the appointee's term will end at the conclusion of the election cycle for the City of Miami November 4, 2025 General Municipal Election.The aforementioned forms can be reviewed online ator in person at the Office of the City Clerk located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, Florida 33133.The April 17, 2025 Special City Commission Meeting will be broadcast live for members of the public to view on the City's website (, Facebook, X (formerly“Twitter”), YouTube, Comcast Channel 77 (Comcast only for residents living in the City of Miami), and AT&T Channel 99 (AT&T only for residents living in the City of Miami).For your information, public comment on the agenda item(s) to be heard at this special meeting can be submitted via an online comment form and will be distributed to the Elected Officials and City Administration and made part of the public record. The deadline to submit public comment via the online comment form will occur when the Chairperson closes public comment for the special meeting.Public comment on the agenda item(s) to be heard at this special meeting may also be provided live at City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, Florida 33133, subject to any and all rules and procedures as the City may implement or amend. Public comment will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m.**Please visitfor detailed instructions on how to provide public comment using the online public comment form.**A copy of the agenda for the Special City Commission Meeting will be available at:Should any person desire to appeal any decision of the City Commission with respect to any matter to be considered at this special meeting, that person shall ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made including all testimony and evidence upon which any appeal may be based (F.S. 286.0105).In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations to participate in this proceeding may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than two (2) business days prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than two (2) business days prior to the proceeding.For more information, please visitor contact the City of Miami Office of the City Clerk at ... or 305-250-5361.

Notice of Special City Commission Meeting

