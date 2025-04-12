IPL 2025: Spending Time At Crease, Will Help Me, Says Out-Of-Form Pant On Opening Innings Vs GI

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant believes the only way for him to get out of his recent batting slump, which has seen him score 40 runs across the opening six games, is to spend as much time at the crease as he can.

Pant, acquired for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore, has had a forgettable season so far but showed glimpses of his free-flowing self as he scored 21 runs in 18 deliveries with four boundaries to his name in Lucknow Super Giants' clash with Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Just when it seemed that it might be his day, Pant was caught off Prasidh Krishna to end his time at the crease. With Mitchell Marsh missing out due to personal reasons, Pant assumed the opener's role alongside Aiden Markram on the day.

“I think every match I am feeling much better. Today, Marsh not being there gave me an opportunity, and I thought the more time I spend at the wicket, it would help me going forward in the tournament. It's a team game, eventually. You're going to keep winning the matches and put your best foot forward," said Pant in the post-match presentation at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Pant's dismissal brought Orange Cap-holder Nicholas Pooran to the crease, and he continued his brilliant form and hit 61 runs off 34 deliveries. His knock was laced with seven sixes and one boundary as he continued his fine form in the tournament with his fourth half-century, in six games.

Pant hailed Pooran's current batting style as phenomenal and admitted he was lucky to have a batter like him in the team.“I think one thing is for sure: We are happy to have Nicholas Pooran in our team. You want someone like him on your side and not batting against you. The way he is reading the game right now, the way he is batting is phenomenal," added Pant.

The six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans saw LSG rise from sixth to third place in the points table, having won four of their six games. They will now turn their attention towards Chennai Super Kings, whom they face at home on Monday.