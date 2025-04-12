PM Modi's Vision Behind Success Of Mudra Scheme For Msmes: BJP's Syed Zafar Islam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Mudra scheme, BJP national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam on Saturday hailed the economic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has transformed "job seekers" into "job givers".

Addressing media persons, Islam said the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has been praised by international organisations like the IMF, World Bank, and others.

He said under it, loans worth Rs 33 lakh crore have been provided to 52 crore beneficiaries, of which 70 per cent are women.

Talking about the controversial remarks of Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudi, Islam described his remarks as anti-Hindu and demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should immediately remove him from the council of ministers.

He said as soon as Home Minister Amit Shah announced the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the DMK, under pressure, removed Ponmudi from the party post, but not from the ministerial post.

He said while the BJP has consistently worked to promote Tamil culture on the global stage, the DMK government has spread confusion on issues of language, caste, and religion.

Islam said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu is not only steeped in corruption but is also trying to divert attention from its misdeeds by constantly raking up divisive issues such as Sanatan Dharma, the Waqf Board, delimitation, and language disputes.

While taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that Congress leaders carry the Constitution in their pockets but do not adhere to its provisions.

On the other hand, the BJP has fulfilled Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's resolve, and more than 50 per cent of the beneficiaries under the Mudra scheme are from Dalit, Tribal, and OBC communities, he said.

“Today, the Mudra scheme has provided a tremendous boost to the MSME sector and accelerated the Indian economy. In 2014, the total bank credit contribution of MSMEs was 15 per cent, which has now increased to 20 per cent. About 11 per cent of the beneficiaries belong to the minority community, especially Muslim women,” he said.

Talking about the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the BJP spokesman said every country is worried about the impact of these tariffs and the direction in which the global economy will head, but India is the only country that has emerged as a strong, stable, and self-reliant economy on the global stage.