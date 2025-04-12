Pawan Kalyan’S 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ To Thunder Into Theatres This Summer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) After years of anticipation, and whispers, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is all set to thunder into the theatres this summer on May 9, 2025.

The movie will see Pawan Kalyan transforming into Veera Mallu-a rebellious outlaw whose legend has waited centuries to be told.

Set in the Mughal Era, the project will share the tale of the outlaw Veera Mallu who is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Under the leadership of director A.M. Jyothi Krishna, who helmed the film amidst pandemic hurdles and political commitments, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is now in its final, furious sprint to the finish.

Back in March, director A M Jyothi Krishna revealed that Bobby Deol's performance in "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" left him speechless.

Taking to his X timeline, the filmmaker wrote,” "It was an absolute pleasure working with the talented @thedeol garu! His dedication, commitment, and brilliance have elevated #HariHaraVeeraMallu to new heights. His powerful performance has left me speechless. Get ready to witness greatness on the big screen!”

He added,“Expect the unexpected, as the one and only @PawanKalyan garu brings the legend to life!"

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu" will enjoy Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani's melodious tunes, Manoj Paramahamsa's camera work, and National Award-winning art director Thota Tharani's breathtaking sets.

Coming to the cast, the project will see Bobby Deol as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, along with Satyaraj, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, Pujita Ponnada, Dalip Tahil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sachin Khedekar, and

Raghu Babu in prominent roles.

Presented by AM Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Productions, the film is poised to dominate screens across the world with a grand overseas release.