NDA Holds Meeting In Patna To Prepare Strategy For Making PM Modi’S Rally ‘Historic’

Patna, April 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar's Madhubani on April 24, where he will address a Panchayat Diwas rally, targeting grassroots representatives and energising the NDA cadre ahead of the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

As part of the preparations, the NDA has mobilised leaders from 69 Assembly constituencies and 10 Lok Sabha constituencies across North Bihar, including Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Araria, Supaul, Saharsa, and Madhepura and asked them to make the Prime Minister rally successful.

The NDA held a coordination meeting at the BJP office in Patna on Saturday, with participation from all constituent parties - BJP, JDU, LJP, HAM, and RLM.

BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal said all MPs, MLAs, and panchayat representatives have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure a successful turnout in the Madhubani rally.

Jaiswal took a dig at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, calling him“unemployed” and accused him of politicising“trivial” issues.

“Every night, he thinks about what issue to make up the next day. He just collects local incidents from the newspapers in the morning to target the government,” Jaiswal said.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh announced that all blocks of Bihar will be connected virtually to PM Modi's address, to make it a“historic rally.”

“The event will focus on interacting with Panchayati Raj representatives, reinforcing the NDA's grassroots outreach strategy, and showcasing PM Modi's vision for rural and regional development in Bihar,” Singh said.

During the coordination meeting, key NDA leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Sinha, LJPRV Raju Kumar, and others from allied parties were also present.

Sanjay Jha, the Rajya Sabha MP, claimed that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, the NDA will win over 225 seats in Bihar.

“The people of Bihar are witnessing development under the double-engine government. The Centre is releasing funds for the various development projects, and you have seen during the last two union budgets when the Centre gave huge funds for the development of Bihar,” he said.