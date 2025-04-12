Shiva Rajkumar's ‘45' To Be Teased With A PAN India Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Dr. Shivarajkumar's highly-awaited Kannada flick, "45" will be getting an electrifying four-state teaser launch tour across India-all within just two days-on April 15 and 16, 2025.

The grand promotional blitz will commence on April 15 in Mumbai, followed by an evening celebration in Hyderabad. The next morning on April 16, the team will head to Chennai, and the tour will be wrapped up with a show-stopping event at PVR Forum in Kochi.

Speaking about the ambitious launch, director Arjun Janya shared,“I've poured my heart and soul into '45'. It's a story told with immense love, vision, and passion. Bringing together this level of talent to create a world that feels magical yet powerful has been a dream. This '45 PAN India Teaser Tour' is our salute to the audiences across the country-we want them to be part of the journey right from the start.”

Protagonist Dr. Shivarajkumar added,“There's something truly electrifying about '45'. From the moment I read the script, I knew this was going to be something special. This teaser launch is the first step in sharing that excitement with our fans. The scale is grand, but the emotion is even bigger.”

Upendra shared,“Being part of a project like '45' is rare. The energy, the scale, the vision-it all came together so powerfully. With this teaser tour, we're not just unveiling a film, we're starting a movement. There's so much more to come.”

Producer M. Ramesh Reddy also shared his thoughts saying,“'45' is our dream project. We've always envisioned it as a film that speaks to audiences across languages and regions. This teaser tour is just the beginning-a soft launch that opens the door to months of exciting promotions. From trailers and songs to exclusive behind-the-scenes and fan events-we're going all out to connect with people everywhere.”

Produced by Smt. Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy, and written and directed by Arjun Janya, "45" stars Dr. Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty under the banner of Suraj Productions.

"45" will be reaching the movie buffs in theatres on August 15, 2025.