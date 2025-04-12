Western Azerbaijan Community Condemns PACE President's Racist Remarks On Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the racist, slanderous, and prejudiced remarks made by the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Theodoros Roussopoulos, in an interview with the press agency Alpha News regarding Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In an official statement, the Western Azerbaijan Community emphasized that Roussopoulos' comments reflect moral bankruptcy within PACE.

“Roussopoulos' rude and irresponsible speech once again exposes the indifference of PACE to the ethnic cleansing of over one million Azerbaijanis by Armenia, which represents one of the most significant human rights violations in the region,” the statement read.“PACE has now clearly revealed its anti-Azerbaijani bias and racist stance following Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation.”

The statement further criticized Roussopoulos' position, accusing him of being“sad” about the end of Armenian occupation and the return of over 700,000 Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes, framing his opposition as an insult to the very concept of human rights.

“The presence of individuals like Roussopoulos in PACE, who oppose the right of return of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, undermines the international human rights framework,” the statement continued.