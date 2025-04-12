Zelensky Discusses UAH 1.5B In Additional Aid With Dnipropetrovsk Frontline Communities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a meeting with the heads of frontline communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed providing assistance to those suffering most from ongoing Russian shelling. One of the key topics was the allocation of an additional UAH 1.5 billion in state subsidies for such communities.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on live television by Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba.

"Yesterday's meeting involved leaders from Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts - around 30 community heads in total. These are regular-format meetings that occur when the President visits the regions. The key focus is always the challenges faced by community leaders. This time, particular attention was given to those communities under constant shelling," Kuleba explained.

Despite the security threats, these communities continue functioning, restoring housing, providing basic services to residents, and offering significant support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kuleba stated that the government had approved a decision to allocate UAH 1.5 billion in additional subsidies to the most affected regions. Of that, Dnipropetrovsk region received UAH 42 million, while Donetsk received the largest portion of UAH 418 million. Other regions receiving aid include Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv.

Additionally, frontline communities will now receive approximately UAH 10 million monthly, depending on population size.

"This funding will go toward building shelters, acquiring construction materials, purchasing specialized equipment and vehicles for utility services, and conducting emergency repairs-especially as these communities regularly face damage to internal and external infrastructure such as gas and electricity supply," Kuleba said.

The meeting also covered ongoing projects made possible through co-financing and international partnerships. These include the construction of a water supply system, social housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs), the installation of modular gas boilers, and the launch of a 250 MW gas turbine power station in various communities across Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Zelensky recently visited Kryvyi Rih and the site of a Russian missile strike on April 4, which killed 19 people, including nine children. He also met with wounded soldiers receiving treatment in a hospital after combat missions in Donetsk and Russia's Kursk region.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine