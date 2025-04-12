Russian Forces Shell Zelenivka In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Saturday, Russian occupying forces shelled the village of Zelenivka in Kherson region, damaging residential homes, a civilian vehicle, and engineering infrastructure.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

“In the afternoon, the 'rashists' once again shelled Zelenivka. At least two private homes were damaged, along with a civilian car and utility networks. Fortunately, no casualties were reported,” Mrochko wrote.

He also shared photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Zelenivka, showing the destruction caused by the strike.

The official noted that Russian forces continue to terrorize residents of frontline communities. Earlier in the morning, the village of Stepanivka also came under fire. There, a medical facility, a business area, and several homes were damaged.

As previously reported, two men were injured in the April 12 shelling of Stepanivka in Kherson region.