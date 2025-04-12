403
Gabon Starts Voting In 1St Presidential Election Since 2023 Coup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 12 (KUNA) -- Voters in Gabon headed to the polls on Saturday to choose a president from among eight candidates in the country's first presidential election since the 2023 military coup that ousted civilian President Ali Bongo Ondimba.
This election would witness the participation of more than 850,000 voters out of a population of approximately 2.3 million.
Transitional President General Brice Nguema, who is running for the presidency on behalf of the Rally of Builders movement, pledges to diversify the Gabonese economy, modernize the administration, combat unemployment, resolve the energy crisis, and improve basic social services.
Another prominent candidate is Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, former prime minister under Ali Bongo administration, who held several other positions, including Minister of Communications and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Other candidates include Axel Stephene Ibinga, Stephane Eloko Boussengui, Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma, Joseph Lapensee Essingone, and Alain Simplice Boungoueres.
One woman is also running in the presidential race, 36 year-old Zenaba Gninga Chaning, who promises a fair distribution of wealth, lowering the cost of living, and raising the minimum wage.
In November 2024, Gabon held a referendum on a new constitution, which received support from more than 91 percent of the votes.
The referendum limited presidential terms to seven years, renewable once, and abolished the office of prime minister. (end)
