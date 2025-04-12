Cong Slams Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Govt Over Bihar's Development, Caste Survey

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 12 (IANS) Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, alleging chronic underdevelopment, broken promises, and political misuse of the caste census.

Speaking to the media, Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress in-charge, said: "Bihar is ranked 27th in the country in terms of development. Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar together have failed the people of Bihar. During the 17-month Grand Alliance government, we had decided to give Rs 2 lakh each to people for small-scale industries. But Nitish Kumar backtracked on that promise too."

Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Congress Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, echoed the frustration over the unfulfilled Rs 2 lakh scheme, saying: "We raised the issue in the Assembly. An all-party meeting had agreed on this provision for economically backward communities, but it remains unfulfilled."

Jignesh Mevani, Gujarat Congress leader, also took aim at the caste-based census conducted by the Bihar government.

"The caste census was a political gimmick. If the government was serious, it would have ensured the report's inclusion in the ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Narendra Modi and his allies don't want meaningful caste justice in India," Mevani said.

He added that if Congress comes to power, it will deliver on the promises linked to caste equity -- citing Telangana's welfare model under Congress rule as an example.

Other Congress leaders, including Madan Mohan Jha and Abhay Dubey, were also present at the press briefing, collectively urging the people of Bihar to demand accountability and real change ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

The Congress leaders from other states keep coming to Patna to make the party's presence felt in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

On Friday, Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot came to Patna and targeted the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over various issues, including unemployment and migration.