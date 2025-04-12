IPL 2025: Eshan Malinga Debuts As Punjab Elect To Bat Against Hyderabad
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We are going to bat. In the last few games, we have batted first, and we have the ability to post good scores. We want to play some aggressive cricket, that's our mindset at the moment. We have seen that we don't have a fantastic record in the power-play. We don't have that thought at the back of our minds. Every individual in our team plays their own brand of cricket. We have to be top-notch and need to back our instincts. We have to keep repeating that again and again. Playing with the same team."
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, "It's fine. I think we can chase anything. Not an ideal start. But we are training really well. Everyone is in a good space. We have lost a few in a row, but that isn't ideal. One change. Malinga comes in the side for Kamindu Mendis."
While Shreyas Iyer's side has won three out of their four games, the hosts have lost four games on the trot and are in search of a win. But Punjab Kings' youngster Nehal Wadhera insisted that his side will not take the opposition lightly ahead of the upcoming encounter.
Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga
Impact Substitutes: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Substitutes: Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Yash Ravisingh Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Praveen Dubey
