INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of RLX Technology Inc. - RLX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX” or the“Company”) (NYSE: RLX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RLX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 17, 2025, Citi downgraded RLX stock to Neutral from Buy, citing overseas headwinds from regulatory changes and an unfavorable product mix shift, and predicting that organic growth of RLX's overseas business will decelerate in 2025.

On this news, RLX's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.30 per ADR, or 13.27%, to close at $1.96 per ADR on March 17, 2025.

