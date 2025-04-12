IPL 2025: Shubman Gill Becomes First GT Batter To Reach 2000-Run Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Skipper Shubman Gill has become the first player to reach the 2000-run milestone for the Gujarat Titans franchise in the Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat while scoring 60 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants in the first innings on Saturday.

Gill joined the newly made franchise in 2022 and has played 51 games for the franchise. After the departure of Hardik Pandya in 2024, Gill was made skipper and is now in his second season as captain of the side. So far, he has scored 2007 runs for the team at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 147.89.

The 25-year-old scored 483 runs in his first season for the team before proceeding to have a stellar 2023 campaign, where Gujarat lost in the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as he racked 890 runs in 17 games at an average of 59.33 with his highest score being 129 against Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. He recorded three centuries and four half-centuries in the campaign.

In his first season as captain, questions were raised surrounding Gill's form and whether it had anything to do with the pressure of being at the helm as he scored at an average of 38.73 and a strike rate of 147.40 which was considerably less than the previous year but he has now roared back into form in this campaign.

In the game against LSG, Shubman Gill scored 60 runs off just 38 deliveries before falling due to a brilliant catch by Aiden Markram. Alongside Sai Sudharsan's 53, the duo put up an opening stand of 120 runs to lay the foundation for GT's 180. Gill's innings was laced with six boundaries and one six on the day as he batted at a strike rate of 157.89.

Including his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gill has scored 3424 runs across 109 matches at a strike rate of 136.47 at an average of 38.04.

The Gujarat Titans took to Instagram to congratulate and thank their captain for reaching the 2000-run milestone.