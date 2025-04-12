FOX NOTICIAS TO PRESENT AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON APRIL 15 AND 16

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Noticias will present an exclusive two-part interview with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 15th and Wednesday, April 16th airing at 4 PM/ET each day. Hosted by Rachel Campos-Duffy, this marks President Trump's first interview since the tariff announcement and his first appearance on the recently launched Spanish-only program produced by FOX News Media that runs on FOX Deportes.

(A transcript will be made available immediately following the interview).

During the interview, Trump will discuss tariffs, the administration's economic agenda, immigration, the border, and news of the day. Viewers can watch the interview in Spanish on href="" rel="nofollow" foxnew , the FOX Noticias You Tube page , the FOX Noticias Podcast or via FOX Deportes . Portions of the sit-down will also run on FOX News Channel.

