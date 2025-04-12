IWL 2024-25: Bibicha, Karishma Secure Survival For Kickstart FC

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 12 (IANS) Kickstart FC mathematically ensured survival in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2024-25 after a 2-0 win over Sethu FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Saturday. All the damage was done early in the first half as Laishram Bibicha Devi and Karishma Shirvoikar scored in the 14th and 17th minutes, respectively.

With this win, the Bengaluru side has risen to fourth place in the standings with 17 points, five clear of the relegation zone with only one game to play.

With their sixth defeat in the last eight games, Sethu FC slipped to fifth place with 16 points. On the other hand, it has been a remarkable turnaround for Kickstart, who failed to win any of the first six matches and spent nine rounds in the relegation zone, but picked up form at the right time to secure safety and a sixth straight season in the IWL.

Kickstart meant business right from the start and were deserving of their two-goal advantage inside 17 minutes. Ranjana Chanu, operating on the left wing, was the principal creator behind both goals.

Ainembazi could have tripled the lead in the 37th minute when she found herself one-on-one with Sethu goalkeeper Gyurme Tamang again. But this time, the striker fluffed her lines, toe-poking the shot miles wide of the near post.

Sethu, desperate for the comeback, did see plenty more of the ball in the second half but struggled to create much from open play. Kickstart goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi had a relatively comfortable evening between the sticks. Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi even brought her off for the final 10 minutes, handing substitute goalkeeper Aiswarya a second appearance of the season.

Kickstart were smart enough, deciding to preserve their lead and play on the counter, but were also guilty of missing a few good opportunities to add to their tally.

Winger Dangmei Grace was more involved in the second period, making use of the space on the right, but lacking the final product. Fellow Indian international Renu, who had come off the bench, attempted a couple of wayward shots. On another occasion, she met Grace's cross but shot it straight at Tamang in the Sethu goal.

Ultimately, it was a disappointing show from Sethu FC, who were lacklustre in attack and rather disoriented at the back. Kickstart took their chances when it mattered and were justly rewarded with three points.