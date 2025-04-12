US Willing To Handle Tariff Talks Smoothly With South Korea

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 12 (IANS) The United States has expressed a willingness to handle the tariff negotiations with South Korea and Japan as smoothly as possible, Seoul's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said, describing the openness as a key outcome of his visit to Washington.

"We held various discussions aimed at ensuring smooth trade relations with the Trump administration," Cheong told reporters at Incheon International Airport upon returning from his two-day visit to Washington, reports Yonhap news agency.

Cheong's trip marked the first of its kind by a senior South Korean trade official since the Donald Trump administration announced country-by-country reciprocal tariffs, including 25 percent duties for South Korea, that took effect this week.

During his stay in Washington, Cheong met with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and other key officials to discuss the tariff issue.

"The biggest achievement of the visit was establishing a framework for item-by-item negotiations, particularly concerning steel and automobiles," Cheong said, adding that Washington showed a willingness to reach an agreement with both Seoul and Tokyo in an "amicable" manner.

He also emphasised the importance of identifying the appropriate U.S. agency as Seoul's main negotiation counterpart.

"Determining which U.S. agency would be our dialogue partner was crucial," he said, noting that Greer will primarily lead the negotiations on behalf of Washington.

Cheong added that he thoroughly conveyed South Korea's position on the issue of reciprocal tariffs.

"Greer actively listened to our stance, and shared the U.S. perspective and expectations for South Korea," he said, describing the nature of the talks.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, saying that negotiations with countries requesting meetings over tariff issues would begin "immediately." At the same time, he warned China against retaliatory measures, raising tariffs against China to 125 percent.

In retaliation, China announced plans to raise tariffs on all U.S. goods from 84 percent to as much as 125 percent starting Saturday.