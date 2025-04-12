‘Vikramotsav’ At Red Fort Is Beginning Of New Chapter Between Delhi And MP: CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that staging of the mega-drama Samrat Vikramaditya at Delhi's iconic Red Fort will be a historic event, and it would be the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The three-day-long drama as part of 'Vikramotsav' - an event dedicated to the resurgence of Indian knowledge systems, cultural renaissance, and the glory of India, will start on Saturday evening and will conclude on April 14 at the Red Fort.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at 7:30 pm.

“With the support of the Ministry of Culture, Deendayal Research Institute, and the Delhi government, artists have brought the era of Samrat Vikramaditya to life, offering glimpses into his exemplary rule. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh,” said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Yadav emphasised that Samrat Vikramaditya's era of good governance continues to be remembered with deep respect across all Indian states.

He added that his valor, bravery, wisdom, generosity, and early democratic principles set an extraordinary example of governance.

Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's initiative to organise a three-day 'Samrat Vikramaditya Mahaanatya' along with associated exhibitions at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

“In his message, the Prime Minister expressed his delight at the efforts made under the dynamic leadership of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to bring the glorious saga and magnificence of Samrat Vikramaditya to the public,” reads the statement.

It further added:“PM Modi conveyed his warm congratulations and best wishes to the organisers and all participating artists for ensuring the success of the event. He noted that the reign of the great Samrat Vikramaditya is celebrated for its focus on public welfare, good governance, and cultural revival.”

PM Modi has also expressed his belief that such initiatives will acquaint both present and future generations with India's illustrious past and inspire them to contribute actively to nation-building.