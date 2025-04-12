PSL 2025: Litton Das Ruled Out Due To Thumb Injury, Mcdermott Named As Replacement

MENAFN - IANS) Karachi, April 12 (IANS) Karachi Kings and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season after sustaining a thumb injury during a training session on Saturday, the franchise has informed. The silver category signing was eagerly awaited by Karachi fans, but an unfortunate blow during practice prematurely ended his campaign before it even began.

The franchise officially confirmed that Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott has been named as Litton's replacement. This will be McDermott's first appearance in the PSL, though he brings considerable T20 pedigree with him. McDermott was part of the Hobart Hurricanes' historic Big Bash League (BBL) title-winning side earlier this year, where he maintained a strike rate of nearly 145 and played a key role with the bat, including a vital cameo in the final.

“Unfortunately, I couldn't be part of this tournament, even though I was really looking forward to it,” Litton said in a statement released by the Karachi Kings.“Life can be unpredictable – just my bad luck,” he added.

The Bangladesh star's absence will be a blow to the Kings, who had hoped to ride his experience and explosiveness at the top of the order to go all the way to claim the title.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Kane Williamson will also miss the first leg of Karachi Kings' campaign due to personal commitments. The New Zealand stalwart is expected to join the squad after the Karachi leg ends on April 21, meaning he will miss at least the first five matches.

In his absence, Saad Baig, the current captain of Pakistan's Under-19 side, has been named as a temporary replacement.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have made headlines with a significant addition of their own. Pace bowler Ihsanullah, who has been out of action with a career-threatening elbow injury since 2023, made a much-anticipated return to the PSL.

The injury, reportedly mishandled during his rehabilitation, had kept him out of national and franchise action for over a year. Ihsanullah will be donning the Zalmi jersey for their first fixture against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.