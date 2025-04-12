Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Special Envoy For Syria

Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Special Envoy For Syria


2025-04-12 09:15:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria HE Geir Pedersen, at the Qatari Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, Her Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast position in supporting the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, emphasizing the importance of supporting the Special Envoy's efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian people for security and stability.

MENAFN12042025000063011010ID1109421729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search