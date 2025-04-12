Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Special Envoy For Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria HE Geir Pedersen, at the Qatari Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, Her Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast position in supporting the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, emphasizing the importance of supporting the Special Envoy's efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian people for security and stability.